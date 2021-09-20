GM says production starts on replacement batteries for Bolts

AP National Business

By DAVID KOENIG

AP Business Writer

General Motors says production has resumed on battery modules that are used in recalled Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles, and customers under a recall notice could start getting replacement parts by mid-October. GM said Monday that owners should still limit charging until they receive replacement battery modules. Customers are being prioritized partly on how they charge their vehicles. GM says owners who usually run their batteries nearly to zero before recharging raise the fire risk.