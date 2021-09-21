Billionaires rocketing into space draw UN chief’s red glare

AP National Business

By SETH BORENSTEIN

AP Science Writer

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is a no-go for launching billionaires into space. Guterres called out billionaires for joyriding into space while millions go hungry. In July, billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos flew into space, just missing orbit, on spaceships their companies built. Billionaire Jared Isaacman and three others returned from three days in orbit on Saturday. Unlike Branson and Bezos, Isaacman used his flight to help raise $200 million for a children’s cancer hospital. Guterres is likening billionaires in space to more Earth-bound maladies of loss of personal freedom, hopelessness and corruption.