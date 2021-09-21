House to vote on government funding, debt as GOP digs in

AP National Business

By LISA MASCARO and KEVIN FREKING

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is set to vote on legislation to fund the government, provide federal disaster aid and suspend the government’s debt limit. Democratic congressional leaders backed by the White House are pushing ahead despite Republican opposition. Congress must fund the government in the next 10 days, or risk a federal shutdown at the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30. It also needs to raise the nation’s borrowing limit, or the U.S. will default on its debt. The package unveiled Tuesday also includes $28.6 billion in disaster relief and $6.3 billion to support Afghanistan evacuees. A House vote is expected later Tuesday.