Carnival loses $2.8 billion but sees solid 2022 bookings

AP National Business

By DAVID KOENIG

AP Business Writer

Carnival Corp. is still losing money, but it sees a glimmer of hope in stronger bookings for next year. The cruise line company said Friday that it lost $2.8 billion in the third quarter, which ended Aug. 31. But the shares rose after the company said bookings for the second half of next year are running ahead of pre-pandemic levels. The ships that are sailing aren’t full yet, but Carnival says passengers are spending more per person than before the pandemic. CEO Arnold Donald says people who haven’t been able to travel for a while are just in a mood to spend more.