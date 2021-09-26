Airport reopens on Spanish island roiled by volcano eruption

AP National Business

LA PALMA, Canary Islands (AP) — The airport on the Spanish island of La Palma has reopened and authorities are allowing some evacuated residents to collect belongings from their homes as an erupting volcano continues to roar but lava flows remain slow. The island’s government said there had been “no significant incidents” with the volcano since Saturday when part of the crater collapsed and another river of lava emerged. Spanish airport authority Aena tweeted that La Palma airport was operational again Sunday after closing because of a heavy fall of volcanic ash. Prompt evacuations of more than 6,000 people helped avoid casualties. Scientists say the eruption could last for up to three months.