Ex-USC soccer coach tells of faking athletic credentials

AP National Business

BOSTON (AP) — A former assistant soccer coach at the University of Southern California testified Monday that she regularly created fake athletic profiles with exaggerated accomplishments and images she found on Google to help get unqualified students admitted. Laura Janke took the stand in U.S. District Court in Boston in the trial of former casino executive Gamal Abdelaziz and former Staples and Gap Inc. executive John Wilson. They are the first two people to go to trial in the nationwide college admissions scandal known as Operation Varsity Blues that ensnared dozens of wealthy and famous parents. They have denied all the charges.