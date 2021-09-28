Denmark’s Lego: Sales up 36%, revenue up 46% in 1st half

AP National Business

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish toy company Lego says consumer sales soared 36% and revenue grew 46% to 23 billion kroner during the first half of 2021. Net profit was up 140% to 6.3 billion kroner. Lego CEO Niels B. Christiansen says the privately held company has ”seen a giant leap.” Its operating profit more than doubled, up 104% to 8 billion kroner ($1.26 billion) compared to the same period a year ago. That came despite significant investments in major long-term initiatives and was offset by increased freight and raw material costs.