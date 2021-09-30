Feds schedule Gulf offshore oil lease sale for November

AP National Business

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Biden administration says it has followed a federal judge’s order by scheduling an offshore oil and gas lease sale for the Gulf of Mexico. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management announced in a news release Thursday that the sale will be livestreamed from New Orleans on Nov. 17. The agency postponed lease sales in March to comply with President Joe Biden’s executive order to combat climate change. But Louisiana and 12 other states sued, and in June a federal judge found that the government had omitted steps required for such actions. The administration said it would comply while appealing the judge’s order.