Marc Lasry, chairman of embattled media org Ozy, resigns

AP National Business

By TALI ARBEL

AP Technology Writer

The hedge-fund billionaire and Milwaukee Bucks co-owner who was named chairman of embattled media organization Ozy earlier this month has resigned from its board. Marc Lasry issued a statement Thursday that he cannot continue since Ozy now requires experience in areas like crisis management and investigations, where he does not have particular expertise. He remains an investor in the media company. Ozy has seen a snowballing crisis after a New York Times story earlier this week laid out a potential case of securities fraud and raised questions about the size of its audience. Ozy did not immediately respond to emailed questions.