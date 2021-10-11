At least 2 dead in California plane crash that burned homes

AP National Business

By JULIE WATSON

Associated Press

SANTEE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say at least two people were killed and two others injured when a small plane crashed into a suburban San Diego neighborhood, destroying two homes and a delivery truck. UPS identified an employee among the dead. Officials didn’t immediately know conditions of the survivors of the crash in suburban Santee or whether they were in the plane or on the ground. Witnesses described an elderly couple being rescued from one home. The FAA says the plane was a twin-engine Cessna. It wasn’t immediately known how many people were on board.