How major US stock indexes fared Monday

AP National Business

The Associated Press

Wall Street gave up an early gain and ended lower Monday. Most sectors ended in the red, and technology companies and banks took some of the bigger loses. The S&P 500 lost 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell 0.7% and the Nasdaq fell 0.6%. Energy companies held up better than the rest of the market as the price of crude oil rose 1.5% to just over $80 a barrel. Investors are looking ahead to the beginning of company earnings reports this week. JPMorgan Chase delivers its results on Wednesday.