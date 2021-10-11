Idaho reaches deal to reimburse hunters who kill wolves

AP National Business

By KEITH RIDLER

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials will make available up to $200,000 to be divided into payments for hunters and trappers who kill wolves in the state through next summer. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game late last month entered into an agreement with a nonprofit hunting group to reimburse expenses after a proven kill. The agreement follows a change in Idaho law aimed at killing more wolves that are blamed for attacking livestock and reducing deer and elk herds. Montana this year also expanded when, where and how wolves can be killed. Federal authorities have started a yearlong review to see if wolves in the U.S. West should be relisted under the Endangered Species Act.