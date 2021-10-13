Ms. Foundation focuses funds on groups led by minority women

AP National Business

By GLENN GAMBOA

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The Ms. Foundation for Women unveiled $4 million in funding Wednesday for more than 100 groups working for social justice, but the nation’s oldest women’s foundation hopes the impact of its grants will be even larger by helping reshape philanthropy. More than 90% of Ms. Foundation’s donation will go to groups led by women and girls of color. Ms. Foundation CEO Teresa Younger said the decision to find and fund such groups was a response to her foundation’s report, “Pocket Change: How Women and Girls of Color Do More with Less.” The report found that annual total philanthropic giving specifically for women and girls of color in the United States averaged just $5.48 in 2018.