UnitedHealth boosts outlook, again, after big Q3 numbers

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — UnitedHealth’s third-quarter performance topped Wall Street’s view, bolstered by the improving performance of its Optum segment. The country’s biggest U.S. health insurer also raised its full-year adjusted earnings forecast again. For the three months ended Sept. 30, UnitedHealth earned $4.09 billion, or $4.28 per share. A year earlier the Minnetonka, Minnesota-based company earned $3.17 billion, or $3.30 per share. Removing certain items, earnings were $4.52 per share. That beat the $4.41 per share analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected.