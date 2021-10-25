US industry wonders: What should tomorrow’s casino floor be?

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Despite noises, flashing lights and video clips, the casino floor of today is not all that different than the casino floor of 60 or 70 years ago. What the casino floor of the future should look like was a topic at Monday’s East Coast Gaming Congress in Atlantic City, where gambling executives and manufacturers pondered how to attract younger customers. Panelists agreed that younger customers view casinos as places their parents or grandparents go to. They said sports betting and competitive video game tournaments could be ways to interest younger customers in what casinos have to offer.