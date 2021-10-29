Toyota announces $461 million investment in Kentucky plant

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) — Toyota says it is investing $461 million into its first U.S. plant to add new technology, increase production flexibility and reduce its carbon footprint. The announcement Friday didn’t include new jobs at the central Kentucky facility, but officials said 1,400 temporary jobs would be converted into permanent positions. The company said in a statement that plans include upgrading the Georgetown plant with advanced manufacturing equipment and technologies that will increase speed, flexibility, competitiveness and the ability to manufacture new electric products. The company also plans to add a 2.4-liter turbo engine line, which will support expanding the range of vehicles produced in North America.