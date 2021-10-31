Happy Halloween: Gaming platform Roblox is back online

The Associated Press

The popular gaming site Roblox is back online after an outage this weekend. The online platform crashed Friday. The company tweeted Sunday evening that Roblox was back online. Players on the platform can create their own games and play with other users. It became wildly popular after the coronavirus pandemic closed schools and kept children indoors looking for something to do. According to numbers compiled by the social media consulting firm Backlinko, Roblox has more than 43 million active users a day, 40 million games and 9.5 million developers.