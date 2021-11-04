Key takeaways as US sets Jan. 4 vaccine mandate deadline

By The Associated Press

Millions of U.S. workers now have a Jan. 4 deadline to get a COVID vaccine. The federal government on Thursday announced new vaccine requirements for workers at companies with more than 100 employees as well as workers at health care facilities that treat Medicare and Medicaid patients. It also extended a deadline for federal contractors. The Biden administration says 70% of all adult Americans are now fully vaccinated. The new rules are aimed at the approximately 65 million Americans who remain unvaccinated.