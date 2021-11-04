Russia sets another COVID-19 daily death record with 1,195

By JIM HEINTZ

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has set another record for daily coronavirus deaths as it struggles through a long surge of infections that has prompted restrictions throughout the country. The national coronavirus task force on Thursday said 1,195 people died of COVID-19 over the past day. That exceeds the 1,189 recorded the previous day. Russia has tallied new highs in infections or deaths almost daily since late September. The task force reported 40,217 new infections. That’s down from the record 40,993 on Oct. 31. Less than 35% of Russia’s nearly 146 million people have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Russia’s state coronavirus task force has reported more than 8.6 million confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 243,000 deaths during the pandemic.