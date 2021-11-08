Skip to Content
APEC leaders meeting to chart path forward from pandemic

By NICK PERRY
Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will have a rare virtual encounter this week as they gather online with other Pacific Rim leaders to chart a path to recovery out of the crisis brought on by the pandemic. New Zealand is hosting this year’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, which culminates in a leader’s meeting on Saturday. Coronavirus restrictions mean this year’s event is being held entirely online. The meeting comes against a backdrop of increased barriers between many of the countries, as nations have imposed pandemic border restrictions and as geopolitical tensions have risen. 

Associated Press

