Musk: I’ll sell 10% of Tesla stock based on Twitter poll

By MATT OTT

AP Business Writer

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Tesla shares slumped more than 4% in premarket trading on Monday after its CEO Elon Musk said he would sell 10% of his holdings in the electric car maker — more than $20 billion worth by most calculations — based on the results of a poll he conducted on Twitter over the weekend. According to analyst Dan Ives of WedBush Securities, Musk owns about 23% of Tesla’s stock and has about $10 billion in taxes coming due to stock options that vest next summer. Much of Musk’s wealth is held in shares of Tesla, which does not pay him a cash salary.