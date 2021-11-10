Tesla driver killed in fiery crash hit 90 mph, report says

By TERRY SPENCER and TOM KRISHER

Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Federal investigators say a Tesla driver killed with a passenger in a fiery September crash near Miami had accelerated to 90 mph before smashing into trees. The National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday that the 20-year-old driver accelerated his 2021 Model 3 sedan on a residential street. His speed reached triple the 30 mph limit. The agency says the driver lost control and veered left onto the median, where the electric sedan glanced off one tree before before smashing its passenger’s side door into a second. Investigators say the impact damaged the battery and it erupted in flames, killing the two and destroying the car. An attorney representing the driver’s family disputes the agency’s findings.