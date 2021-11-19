DoorDash’s technological know-how offers help to food banks

By GLENN GAMBOA

AP Business Writer

By offering its existing delivery platform technology to food banks for free, DoorDash, like a growing number of companies, is providing something that many nonprofits say is even more valuable than cash – knowhow. Project DASH has already made more than a million deliveries, the equivalent of about 21 million meals, in more than 900 cities across the United States and Canada, the company says. Currently, El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank says DoorDash is delivering 2,100 orders of food banks supplies each week to its clients and there is a waiting list to join it.