Island anger: Guadeloupe closes schools after COVID rioting

By ELODIE SOUPAMA

Associated Press

LE GOSIER, Guadeloupe (AP) — Schools have closed across the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe and the French president has warned of a “very explosive” situation in the overseas department. Protests against COVID-19 rules and vaccinations descended into days of rioting and looting. France’s central government sent in police special forces to try to restore order to the former colony. Demonstrations erupted over mandatory vaccinations for health care workers and the COVID-19 health pass that is required to enter venues across France. Demonstrators in Guadeloupe are also angry over deep-seated inequality and expanded their demands in recent days to include a general salary increase, higher unemployment benefits and the hiring of more teachers. Schools for all ages were closed on Monday.