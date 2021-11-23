Skip to Content
Seminole Tribe appealing order blocking gambling expansion

By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE and TERRY SPENCER
Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Seminole Tribe of Florida on Tuesday moved to appeal a federal judge’s decision to block its deal with the state to expand gambling and online sports betting throughout Florida. The Seminole Tribe’s filing Tuesday came after a ruling from U.S. District Court Judge Dabney Friedrich that found the multibillion dollar agreement between the state and tribe allowing online betting violated a federal rule that requires a person to be physically on tribal land when wagering. The lawsuit, filed by non-Indian casino owners in Florida, challenged the approval of the agreement by the U.S. Department of the Interior, which oversees tribal gambling operations.

Associated Press

