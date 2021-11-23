T-Mobile to pay $20M after outage led to failed 911 calls

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wireless carrier T-Mobile is paying $19.5 million in a settlement with the Federal Communications Commission over a 12-hour nationwide outage in June 2020 that resulted in thousands of failed 911 calls. The FCC said Tuesday that as part of the settlement, T-Mobile will also commit to improving communications of outages to emergency call centers. The agency says there was a complete failure of more than 23,000 911 calls because of the outage. T-Mobile has paid penalties for outages that prevented 911 calls before.