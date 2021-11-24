Biden picks women of color to lead White House budget office

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and ALEXANDRA JAFFE

Associated Press

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — President Joe Biden is nominating Shalanda Young to head the Office of Management and Budget. Biden also is nominating Nani Coloretti to serve as Young’s deputy. Biden made the announcement in a video released Wednesday by the White House. It would be the first time the Office of Management and Budget is led by two women of color. Young is Black, and Coloretti is Filipino American. Young has been acting director for much of 2021. Biden’s first nominee for the position, Neera Tanden, faced bipartisan criticism for her attacks on lawmakers and withdrew from consideration. Coloretti is a senior vice president at the Urban Institute think tank.