CNN suspends Chris Cuomo for helping brother in scandal

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN says it is suspending anchor Chris Cuomo indefinitely pending a further review of documents revealing how he helped his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, when he was facing charges of sexual harassment. The network said transcripts released by New York’s attorney general revealed its anchor had a greater involvement in his brother’s case than they knew and raise serious questions. Cuomo is anchor of ‘Cuomo Prime Time’ on the network, frequently CNN’s most-watched show. He anchored Monday night after the documents were released, but did not discuss the matter.