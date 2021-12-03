How major US stock indexes fared Friday

The Associated Press

Wall Street closed out a bumpy week with more losses on Friday following a mixed reading on the U.S. jobs market that investors said was tough to parse. The S&P 500 gave up an early gain and closed 0.8% lower. The benchmark index is coming off a jolting stretch where it swerved by at least 1.2% in five straight days, pounded by uncertainty over the newest coronavirus variant and about when the Federal Reserve will halt its support for markets.