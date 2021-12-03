Mercedes F1 boss apologizes as fire survivors slam sponsor

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The head of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One racing team has apologized for the way the team announced its partnership with a company involved in a London high-rise where a fire killed 72 people. The team announced a sponsorship deal this week allowing building products maker Kingspan to put its logo on the nose cone of world champion Lewis Hamilton’s car. Survivors and family members of the people who died in the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire condemned the deal and asked the team to sever its ties with Kingspan. Mercedes-AMG Petronas CEO Toto Wolff said the team “engaged” with the company before the announcement to understand what role its products played in the tragedy.