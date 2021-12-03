France signs weapons mega-deal with UAE as Macron tours Gulf

By BARBARA SURK and JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — France has announced multibillion-euro deals to sell fighter planes and combat helicopters to the United Arab Emirates. The contracts announced Friday aim to boost military cooperation with its top ally in the Persian Gulf amid their shared concerns about Iran. France says the deal for 80 upgraded Rafale warplanes is the largest-ever French weapons contract for export. It also announced it would sell 12 Airbus-built combat helicopters to the UAE. They offer a shot in the arm for France’s defense industry after the collapse of a $66 billion contract for Australia to buy 12 French submarines. French President Emmanuel Macron is in the Emirates on the first stop of a two-day visit to the Gulf.