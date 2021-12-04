Protesters block roads in Serbia to criticize mining plans

By DUSAN STOJANOVIC

Associated Press

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Thousands of protesters have gathered in Belgrade and other Serbian towns and villages to block roads and bridges despite police warnings and an intimidation campaign launched by authorities against the participants. Blowing whistles and chanting “Uprising! Uprising!” thousands of people stopped traffic Saturday on the main highway that goes through the Serbian capital. Uniformed police were not visible. It was the second such nationwide protest called by environmental groups amid growing public discontent with the autocratic rule of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. The protesters are against two laws passed by parliament that are seen as laying the groundwork for a lithium mining operation by Rio Tinto in western Serbia.