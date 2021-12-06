DoorDash employs full-time workers for fast delivery in NYC

By DEE-ANN DURBIN

AP Business Writer

Starting Monday, DoorDash is offering grocery delivery in 15 minutes or less in the Chelsea neighborhood in New York. But instead of the army of gig workers it typically relies on to fulfill orders, DoorDash is forming a new company called DashCorps to employ couriers to handle the deliveries. Unlike DoorDash’s gig workers, who set their own hours and decide which orders to deliver, DashCorps workers will work a set schedule, usually between 25-40 hours per week. Pay starts at $15 per hour; they will also be offered medical, dental and vision insurance. The move is a big departure for DoorDash, which has long fought efforts to classify its gig workforce as employees because it would significantly raise the company’s costs.