Report says Russian hackers haven’t eased spying efforts

By ERIC TUCKER and FRANK BAJAK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The elite Russian state hackers behind last year’s massive SolarWinds cyberespionage campaign hardly eased up this year, managing plenty of infiltrations of U.S. and allied government agencies and foreign policy think tanks with consummate craft and stealth. That’s according to a report by the leading cybersecurity firm Mandiant on the anniversary of its public disclosure of the SolarWinds campaign. Mandiant says the hackers associated with Russia’s SVR foreign intelligence agency continued to steal data “relevant to Russian interests” with great effect using novel, stealthy techniques. While the number of targets infiltrated this year may have been smaller than last, Mandiant says the overall impact is still quite serious.