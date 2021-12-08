Scholz replaces Merkel as German chancellor, opening new era

By GEIR MOULSON

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Olaf Scholz has become Germany’s ninth post-World War II chancellor, opening a new era for the European Union’s most populous nation and largest economy after Angela Merkel’s 16-year tenure. Scholz’s government takes office with high hopes of modernizing Germany and combating climate change but faces the immediate challenge of handling the country’s toughest phase yet of the coronavirus pandemic. Lawmakers voted by 395-303 with six abstentions to elect Scholz on Wednesday. The 63-year-old Scholz brings a wealth of experience and discipline to an untried coalition of three parties, which are portraying the combination of former rivals as a progressive alliance that will bring new energy to the country.