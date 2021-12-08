Slovakia eases virus lockdown but not for the unvaccinated

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s government has eased the current lockdown for vaccinated people and those who have recovered from COVID-19. Health Minister Vladimir Lengvarsky says starting on Friday, all shops will reopen for those two groups people, including services such as hairdressers. Ski resorts and fitness centers will also be open for a limited number of customers and religious services will be available for vaccinated people. The country’s hotels will restart on Christmas Day. But nothing has changed for unvaccinated people, who are not eligible to use the stores and services. Slovakia has one of the European Union’s lowest vaccination rates, with only 46.5% of its 5.5 million population fully vaccinated.