Winter storms, COVID: How to make last-minute flight changes

By SALLY FRENCH of NerdWallet

Rerouting, rebooking, diverting, you name it. Making last-minute flight changes can be an enormous stressor amid an already stressful holiday travel season. Whether a massive snowstorm halts flights, or you need to postpone because of a COVID-related delay, here’s what you need to know about making last-minute flight changes, both in terms of getting your money back and nabbing a ticket on the next-best flight.