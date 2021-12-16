Delta Air Lines no longer expects to lose money in Q4

Delta Air Lines no longer expects to lose money in the fourth quarter with travel during the holiday season heating up. The company said Thursday that it now foresees an adjusted profit of approximately $200 million in the final quarter of the year. In October Delta cautioned that it expected a “modest” loss in the fourth quarter due to rising fuel prices. Delta reported a $1.2 billion profit in its third quarter, helped by federal pandemic aid for the airline industry. The carrier lost money throughout 2020 during the pandemic and after a loss to start the year, it’s put up two profitable quarters and appears headed for a third.