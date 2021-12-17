Governor candidate Joey Gilbert fights Nevada Bar reprimand

By SAM METZ

AP / Report for America

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — An attorney running to be governor of Nevada who cites his legal work as a qualification is fighting efforts by the state bar to reprimand him. A disciplinary panel sent Republican Joey Gilbert a draft letter of reprimand alleging he had harmed a client by not supervising a law student assigned to his case. Gilbert’s attorney denies the allegations presented in the letter and says they have appealed it. The draft reprimand comes as Gilbert tours the state for his campaign and makes headlines for high-profile work challenging vaccine mandates and election procedures.