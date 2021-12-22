EU, UK reach fishing deal on their shared stocks

The European Union and the United Kingdom have struck a fishing deal on their shared stocks. But environmentalists say fish will continue to be overexploited under the new post-Brexit rules. The agreement Wednesday is separate from the spat between France and Britain over licenses for French fishermen to operate off the U.K.’s crown dependencies of Jersey and Guernsey. Wednesday’s decision reverts back to last year’s trade deal between France and the U.K. and sets catch quotas and rights for about 100 shared fish stocks in each other’s waters. The agreement avoids a political fight over the economically minor but symbolically loaded fishing sector.