Spain’s huge Christmas lottery offers distraction from virus

By ARITZ PARRA

Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — Spaniards looking for a respite from the pandemic’s gloom have found some cheer with a rite that for more than two centuries has marked the beginning of the festive period: the country’s bumper Christmas lottery, known as “El Gordo,” or “The Fat One.” The draw, held annually since 1812, has dished out a total of 2.4 billion euros ($2.7 billion) in prizes this year. The winning number Wednesday was 86148. Despite a spiraling number of coronavirus cases, spectators returned to watch the draw at Madrid’s Teatro Real opera house, after last year’s hiatus. The lottery is run by the state and supports several charities.