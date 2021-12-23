Biden signs bills on forced labor in China, ALS research

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed a bill into law to block imports from China’s Xinjiang region unless businesses can prove the items were made without using forced labor. The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act is the latest in a series of intensifying U.S. penalties against China for alleged abuses. China denies the allegations. Biden also signed a bill into law to funnel $100 million annually over the next five years into research for a cure for Lou Gehrig’s disease. The measure on China had to overcome initial hesitation from the White House, as well as corporate opposition, to win final passage last week in the Senate, following earlier House passage.