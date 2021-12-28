How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

The Associated Press

Wall Street closed mixed Tuesday, leaving the S&P 500 just shy of its latest record high set a day earlier. After wavering between gains and losses, the benchmark index closed down 0.1%. The slight loss broke a four-day winning streak for the S&P 500. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% and the Nasdaq fell 0.6%. A slide in technology, health care and communication stocks outweighed gains in industrial firms and elsewhere in the market. Small company stocks also fell.