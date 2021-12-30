Feds press nursing home COVID boosters as staff cases spike

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal health officials are pressing nursing home workers to get their booster shots amid a spike in COVID-19 cases among staffers and a concerning lag in booster vaccination for residents and staff. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra said Thursday the nation cannot afford another COVID-19 surge in nursing homes. With medical experts advising that a booster shot is critical to defend against the omicron variant, Becerra says only 57% of nursing home residents and 25% of staff and have gotten boosters. Those numbers are clearly behind booster rates of nearly 66% for senior citizens and about 45% for the adult population in general.