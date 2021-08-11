2 killed in shooting were rap artists tied to Wu-Tang Clan

AP National News

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police have confirmed that two members a hip-hop group with ties to the multiplatinum rap group Wu-Tang Clan were fatally shot in Northeast Portland, Oregon on Tuesday. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports relatives on social media identified the rap music artists killed as 12 O’Clock and Murdock of the Brooklyn Zu. Portland police identified the two men as 45-year-old David Turner and 42-year-old Odion Turner, who are cousins. The shooting happened at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. Four others were wounded in the shooting, including one person who remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police said Wednesday. That person arrived to a hospital by private vehicle. A police investigation is ongoing.