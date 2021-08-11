EXPLAINER: Low expectations for Venezuela-opposition talks

AP National News

By FABIOLA SANCHEZ

Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The government of Venezuela and its opposition are scheduled to begin a new dialogue this week, marking the third effort in four years. Mexico will host the round of discussions starting Friday. The discussions this time are surrounded by very low expectations from analysts and even apathy from citizens of the troubled South American nation. The opposition has weakened and fractured since the last round of talks took place in 2019. The administration of President Joe Biden could play a fundamental role in this process as the government of Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro seeks the easing of crippling economic sanctions.