Hochul says she’s ready to lead following Cuomo’s exit

AP National News

By MARINA VILLENEUVE and JENNIFER PELTZ

Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul says she is prepared to lead after Gov. Andrew Cuomo steps down. Hochul gave her first public remarks Wednesday. It came a day after Cuomo’s announcement that he would step down rather than face a likely impeachment trial over allegations that he sexually harassed several women. He denies touching anyone inappropriately. Hochul says she planned to bring in new people to her administration and eliminate anyone “unethical” named in the attorney general’s report on Cuomo. Hochul will become the state’s first female governor when she takes over from Cuomo.