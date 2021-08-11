Top Dem sees tough pathway for $3.5T social, climate plans

AP National News

By ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is conceding that Democrats face a tough pathway to delivering a $3.5 trillion package for family, health and environment programs to President Joe Biden’s desk. But he says they have a good chance of success. The New York Democrat made the remarks Wednesday, hours after the Senate approved a budget resolution outlining Democrats’ plans. The 10-year fiscal blueprint is aimed at helping lower- and middle income people and slowing the planet’s ominously warming temperatures. The real test will be when Democrats write and vote on subsequent legislation this fall actually enacting the party’s priorities into specific spending and tax policies.