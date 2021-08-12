Floods that hit northern Turkey leave 5 dead, 1 missing

AP National News

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s disaster and emergency management agency says severe floods and mudslides that hit northern Turkey have left at least five people dead and another person missing. The floods triggered by torrential rains battered the Black Sea coastal provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu, Sinop and Samsun on Wednesday. Helicopters scrambled to rescue people stranded on rooftops as deluges demolished homes and bridges and swept cars away. .As floodwaters began to recede on Thursday, Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said rescuers had recovered five bodies and were searching for one missing person. Turkey’s Black Sea region is frequently struck by severe rain and flash flooding.