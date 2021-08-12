Heavy rainfall in Japan causes mudslide, threatens floods

AP National News

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Torrential rain pounding southwestern Japan triggered a mudslide that swallowed four people and was threatening to cause flooding and more landslides in the region. The mudslide in Nagasaki prefecture hit two houses with four residents total. One was presumed dead when found, while another was conscious and able to talk as rescue workers were digging to free them. Two of the residents are still missing. Footage on NHK public broadcaster showed muddy rivers almost overflowing in western Japan. Nearly 20 inches of rain fell in parts of Nagasaki in the past 48 hours, exceeding the average for the month of August. More downpours were forecast.